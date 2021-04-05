SAG Awards 2021: Chadwick Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward quotes actor in moving acceptance speech.

One of the most moving speeches of the SAG Awards night came from late actor Chadwick Boseman's wife and singer Taylor Simone Ledward.

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards saw the best of onscreen performances, in TV and film, receiving recognition. The one hour pre-taped show awarded actors across 15 various categories with individual as well as ensemble acts being awarded. The Crown, Schitt's Creek, Ted Lasso and Queen's Gambit were some of the big winners in television. As for film, The Trial of the Chicago 7 case, late Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya and Youn Yuh-Jung for Minari were the big winners.

With representation and diversity leading this set of winners, one of the most moving speeches of the night came from Chadwick's wife and singer Taylor Simone Ledward. For the unversed, the 43-year-old actor passed away in August 2020 after battling a private cancer battle.

In her acceptance speech for Best Actor, an emotional Taylor Ledward thanked Chadwick's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom team and his co-star Viola Davis as well as the creators. She also thanked late playwright August Wilson who is known as 'theater's poet of Black America'.

Taylor then went on to quote her late husband and said, "If you see the world unbalanced be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind, that's a quote by Chadwick Boseman. Thank you screen actors, thank you Chad!"

Take a look:

A legacy that continues to live on in our hearts and on our screens. Thank you, @chadwickboseman, for your lasting gift. #sagawards @MaRaineyFilm https://t.co/7bZZKzLYA2 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 5, 2021

While Chadwick won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, his Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. In her acceptance speech, too, Viola thanked the late August Wilson as she said, "Thank you August for leaving a legacy to actors of colour that we can relish for the rest of our lives. Thank you so much."

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2021 Full Winners List

Share your comment ×