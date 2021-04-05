SAG Awards 2021: Daniel Kaluuya dedicates his Best Supporting Actor win to Chadwick Boseman

Daniel Kaluuya dedicated his SAG Awards 2021 win to Black Panther co-star and fellow nominee, Chadwick Boseman

The Screen Actors Guild Awards aka SAG Awards 2021 took place on Sunday, April 4. Actor Daniel Kaluuya who took home the Best Supporting Actor honour for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah remembered his Black Panther co-star and also dedicated his win to Boseman. It was an emotional moment for everyone as Kaluuya specially dedicated his win to the late actor.

Daniel made a powerful acceptance speech for his SAG win as he thanked his co-stars as well as Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton, whom he brought to life on-screen. This was Kaluuya's second win and a third nomination at the SAG Awards after his nomination for Best Actor and Best Cast for his performance in 2017's Get Out. Kaluuya further went on to make an emotional mention to his Black Panther co-star and fellow nominee as he said, "This one's for Chadwick Boseman."

Boseman who won the posthumous Best Actor Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. Among other nominees that Kaluuya beat in the category were, Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami, Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Jared Leto for The Little Things.

Chadwick Boseman's outstanding actor honour was accepted by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward. The late actor's performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom has won him outstanding actor nods at all major awards this season including Golden Globes 2021. The late actor is also expected to be the top contender for an Oscar honour.

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2021: Chadwick Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward quotes actor in moving acceptance speech

Share your comment ×