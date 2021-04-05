SAG Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis win Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The late Chadwick Boseman has earned four nominations for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. Check out SAG Awards 2021 Full Winners List below.

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards honours the year's best achievements in film and television performances. The one-hour, pre-taped show which is being held virtually does not have a host this year, nor the usual banquet or red carpet. The awards will be announced in 15 different acting categories including TV and film. The late Chadwick Boseman has earned four nominations for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. This makes Boseman the only actor to have tied with Jamie Foxx (2005) and Maggie Smith (2013) for the most nods in one year.

Schitt's Creek, Ted Lasso are some of the top contenders in TV, whereas Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Minari and The Trial of the Chicago 7 are leading with three nominations each. Check out the SAG Awards 2021 full winners list below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) WINNER

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) WINNER

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) WINNER

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown” WINNER

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) WINNER

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) WINNER

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”) WINNER

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) WINNER

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Schitt’s Creek” WINNER

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) WINNER

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) WINNER

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) WINNER

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) WINNER

Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Wonder Woman 1984” WINNER

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“The Mandalorian” WINNER

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Westworld”

