SAG Awards 2022: Brian Cox speaks up in support of Ukraine in powerful speech after Succession's win

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 were held on February 28 and it saw who's who of the acting industry turning up as best of television and film were honoured at the ceremony. After Succession's win as Drama Series ensemble, actor Brian Cox delivered a powerful acceptance speech as he spoke in support of Ukraine and slammed the Russian invasion.

After accepting the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, the show's lead star Brian Cox called attention to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and particularly spoke about coming in support of Russian artists who have been silenced from coming in support of Ukraine under threats of treason.

Cox also went on to laud Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been an actor and comedian. In his speech, Cox said, "It’s truly, truly awful. It’s particularly awful in terms of [how] it’s affecting people, particularly in our profession. The President of Ukraine [Volodymyr Zelensky] was a comic. He was a wonderful comic performer. And we should respect that. To come to the presidency was amazing. But the thing that really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia, to my fellow actors and actresses and performers and writers and critics. They are told, under pain of high treason, they cannot say a word about Ukraine. I think that is awful."

The Succession star then called upon everyone to stand together for those in Ukraine. Among other winners who also added their words of support for Ukraine included actor Michael Keaton who maintained that "fellow actor" Zelenskyy deserves credit for fighting the fight for his country.

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2022 Winners Live Updates: Will Smith bags Best Actor for King Richard; Squid Game wins big