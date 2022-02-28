SAG Awards 2022 Live Updates: Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae, Selena Gomez & more arrive on red carpet
Selena Gomez made sure to take the red carpet by storm with her amazing look. The Only Murders in the Building actress stepped out in a black column gown with a cutout by Oscar de la Renta. The actress has bagged a nomination for her show Only Murders In the Building as the show will be competing alongside Ted Lasso and more in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category.
Check out Selena Gomez's stunning red carpet look here:
:
The cast of one of the biggest shows of the year, Netflix's Squid Game arrived in style on the red carpet. Actors Lee Jung-Jae, Anupam Tripathi, Park Hae Soo, Kim Joo Ryeong, Jung HoYeon were seen posing together on the red carpet. Squid Game has already bagged their first award for the evening for Outstanding Action Performance by an ensemble.
Take a look: