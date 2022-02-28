SAG Awards 2022: Michael Keaton nearly misses his win; Tears up as he dedicates honour to late nephew

SAG Awards 2022 gave us some of the most iconic moments of the year, to say the least. One such moment was Michael Keaton and his entry on the stage after he almost missed receiving the honour for his phenomenal performance in the Hulu series Dopesick. Keaton was nominated in the category of Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

As Salma Hayek in her gorgeous pink ensemble announced the winner for the said category, she was left confused on the stage as Keaton was nowhere to be found. Hayek quickly gained her composure and quipped, "are you kidding me?" while she joked that she had "stage fright" Keaton showed up and hurriedly lept onto the stage as he confessed, "Sorry, quick trip to the men's room," he hilariously added, "It's packed by the way." The Beetlejuice actor went on and shared an extremely vulnerable speech as he remembered his nephew and sister.

For the unversed, the story of Dopesick is a rather personal subject matter for Keaton who lost his nephew Michael to a fentanyl overdose. Dopesick explores the focal point of America's struggle with opioid addiction. The actor in his speech shared how grateful he was for the awards and said, "There's an argument to be made, it's a legitimate argument, that a night like tonight is self-serving, narcissistic. It's a legitimate argument to be made." He then went on to add, "That said, I'll speak for myself, I am so fortunate....I'm so blessed to do what I do. I have a job where I can be part of a production like Dopesick, that actually can spawn thought, conversation, actual change, who gets to have that job? Seriously how fortunate am I that good can come from what I do just because I decided to be an actor?" via ET.

However, Keaton also spoke about the "massive inequity" present in our world, from financial to racial. He then also added, "I can feel the rolling thunder of eye-rolling coming across," Keaton took a firm stance against these naysayers and said, "people saying to me things like 'shut and dribble, shut up and act.' The acting, I'll quit. The shutting up, not so much." The Founder actor then continued to thank his cast members and others who worked hard on the project before he choked up and stopped. Keaton remembered his late nephew and dedicated the award to him. Keaton left the stage in tears as many others present were also moved by his words.

ALSO READ Michael Keaton added to the cast list of Batgirl, reportedly will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne