SAG Awards 2022: From Troy Kotsur to Squid Game, a look at the winners who created history

The SAG Awards 2022 were held on February 28 and the ceremony turned out to be an exciting one as we saw some surprising wins. Among the big winners for the evening were shows such as Squid Game and Ted Lasso whereas, in the film awards, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain took home the top acting honours in the Best Actor and Actress category.

Among the winners, while there were several first-timers, it also happened to be a year that marked historic wins for some winners such as CODA star Troy Kotsur who bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. It also happened to be a special evening for the South Korean show Squid Game that took home three major honours. Let's take a look at the awardees who created history with their wins.

Troy Kotsur

CODA‘s Troy Kotsur made history at Sunday’s SAG Awards, becoming the first deaf actor in the history of the award show to claim an individual acting award. Kotsur bagged the coveted Best Supporting Actor Award beating the likes of Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar), Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza), Jared Leto (House of Gucci) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog). In his acceptance speech, Kotsur reacted to the big honour and said, "Wow. Thank you so much to all the members of SAG. I am so proud to be a member. I’ve been a member since 2001, and so now I feel like I’m finally part of the family", via an ASL interpreter.

Squid Game

Netflix's famed survival thriller Squid Game became the first non-English-language series and the first Korean series to win SAG Awards. The first non-English-language series and the first Korean series to win SAG Awards. Out of the four nominations it had received, the South Korean drama bagged three awards as both Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon picked up acting honours in the drama series category. The awards remained special for both the stars as they happened to be their first SAG nominations as well as wins.

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story's Ariana DeBose received her maiden SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress. Although for DeBose the award win remained special for many reasons including the fact that she is now the first Latina to win a film award from the guild, along with being the first queer woman of colour to be recognized for acting.

Among other special wins, this year included that of Will Smith and Jessica Chastain who both took home their first individual SAG Award wins as they bagged the Best Actor and Best Actress honours for their performances in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and King Richard respectively.

