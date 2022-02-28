SAG Awards 2022 Winners List: Squid Game, No Time To Die bag Outstanding Action performances awards

Check out the full winners list of SAG Awards 2022.
The 28th annual SAG Awards 2022 were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on February 28. Like every year, the awards will honour the best works in the film and TV industry. Among the big nominees this evening are actors such as Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch,Javier Bardem competing for Best Actor honours.

The Best film category consisted of some of the biggest projects such as Belfast, Coda, Don't Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard. In terms of TV shows, some of the biggest shows also competed in multiple categories including Netflix's famed South Korean series Squid Game and also HBO's Succession. Also, Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso has bagged several nominations this year. 

The show's opening ceremony was commenced by  Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr., all of whom were part of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. As for who took home the big honours this year. Take a look at the complete winners' list below. 

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game WINNER

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die WINNER
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

