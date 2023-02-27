SAG Awards 2023: Angela Bassett remembers Chadwick Boseman as she represents Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Angela Bassett feels honoured to represent her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-star, the late Chadwick Boseman at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. While talking to PEOPLE magazine on the red carpet of the aforementioned prestigious event, Bassett shared that it ‘means a great deal’ to her to honour Boseman and their film. It has been nominated for outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture category at the 2023 SAG Awards.

Angela Bassett on representing late Chadwick Boseman and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever The 64-year-old Golden Globe Award-winning actress said, “I was here...a couple of years ago, with my cast mates and it was great, we took home the best ensemble cast with the SAG Awards, so that was thrilling for us.” Remembering Boseman, she said, “We were, of course, led by Chadwick who was there with us in our presence that day." Continuing further, Angela Bassett added that it means a lot for her to return for the project that meant so much to her co-star, whom she referred to as ‘such a delight’. She also clarified that she was there just to represent him and the movie.

When Angela Bassett remembered Chadwick Boseman on stage Last month, Bassett was awarded the Golden Globe for the Best Supporting Actress in a drama film for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While accepting her honour, she remembered Chadwick Boseman on stage and said, “We were surrounded each and every day by the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman.” She also added, “We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to." For the unversed, Boseman passed away in 2020 after a silent battle with cancer. The 2023 SAG Awards are underway at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles today, 26 February, ET/PT. They can be streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

