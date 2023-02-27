SAG Awards 2023: Lisa Ann Walter brings The Parent Trap co-star Elaine Hendrix as her ‘date’ to the event

Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix just had a Parent Trap reunion on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet. The Screen Actors Guild Awards are currently underway at the Fairmont Plaza in Los Angeles. It’s a star-studded annual event and the who’s who of showbiz has gathered to celebrate artists and actors across film and television. Among others, Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix – who shared screen space in The Parent Trap – graced the red carpet as well. What’s more, Ann Walter even brought Hendrix as her date to the prestigious event where the duo made heads turn!

Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix walk arm-in-arm at the SAG Awards 2023 As per PEOPLE magazine, Hendrix, who looked phenomenal in a tux, said, "Lisa Ann Walter asked me to show up as her date, so by golly, I showed up as her date." "She sure did," Walter replied. "It's the best-looking date in a tux I've ever had." For the unversed, Ann Walter, 59, and Hendrix, 52, played each other’s enemies in the 1998 Disney classic The Parent Trap. Hendrix showed up at SAG Awards 2023 to support Ann Walter, whose series Abbott Elementary is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

ALSO READ: Sally Field to be honored with SAG Lifetime Achievement Award; Says she ‘was not trying to prove’ herself

ALSO READ: Where to watch SAG Awards 2023 live? Here's everything you need to know

Lisa Ann Walter opens up about her dress at the 2023 SAG Awards Both Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter twinned at the SAG Awards red carpet with their rhinestone hair clips. While Hendrix exuded swag in her Marlene Dietrich look, Ann Walter donned a dress that she found five years ago, and one that she specifically wanted to wear to the award ceremony. "It's a dress that my mom loved, and she passed last year so I'm carrying her with me. This is her little lucite clutch from the '50s,” Walter articulated.

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2023 Winners List: From Everything Everywhere All at Once to Top Gun: Maverick; here is winner list