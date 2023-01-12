SAG Awards 2023 Nominations List: Which 2 movies tied for the most nods in history? Everything to know

Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin are the two movies that tied for the most nod in history. They completely dominated the nominations for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations by scoring five nods apiece. Both these movies are also nominated for the best ensemble prize, which is considered the highest honor of this award show.

The SAG Awards are also considered pioneers for the Oscars’ acting races, which provides clarity on the current frontrunners of the prestigious award show. However, there have been a few shocking snubs in this year’s nominations list including Michelle Williams from The Fabelmans for the nomination of the outstanding performance of the actress in the leading role along with the complete shut down of Glass Onion, She Said, and Triangle of Sadness from the nominations. The House of Dragons and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are also overlooked for drama ensemble nominations.