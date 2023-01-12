SAG Awards 2023 Nominations List: Which 2 movies tied for the most nods in history? Everything to know
From The Banshee of Inisherin to Everything Everywhere All at Once, here are the full list of nominations of 2023 SAG Awards
Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin are the two movies that tied for the most nod in history. They completely dominated the nominations for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations by scoring five nods apiece. Both these movies are also nominated for the best ensemble prize, which is considered the highest honor of this award show.
The SAG Awards are also considered pioneers for the Oscars’ acting races, which provides clarity on the current frontrunners of the prestigious award show. However, there have been a few shocking snubs in this year’s nominations list including Michelle Williams from The Fabelmans for the nomination of the outstanding performance of the actress in the leading role along with the complete shut down of Glass Onion, She Said, and Triangle of Sadness from the nominations. The House of Dragons and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are also overlooked for drama ensemble nominations.
The SAG Awards 2023 ceremony will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 26. It will be aired on the Netflix’ YouTube channel and then moved to streaming in 2024.
Check out the full list of nominations for SAG Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carrell (The Patient)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Sam Elliott (1883)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Evan Peters (Dahmer)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt (The English)
Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Niecy Nash Betts (Dahmer)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Adam Sandler (Hustle)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are based on honoring and recognizing the best achievements in television and film performances. The 2022 SAG Awards marked history in multiple aspects. These include the nomination of Troy Kotsur from CODA becoming the first disabled performer to receive a nomination for outstanding performance and Ariana DeBose being the first openly queer Afro-Latina to win an outstanding performance in a supporting role. Squid Games also made a history by being the first non-English series to perform outstandingly in an ensemble.
Who do you think is going to win in the 2023 SAG Awards? Let us know in the comments.
ALSO READ: Netflix to start streaming SAG Awards from next year; From this to that, 5 things about the ceremony
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. She spends most of her time either binge watching rom-coms or ...Read more