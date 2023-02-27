SAG Awards 2023: Why did Aubrey Plaza lose her cool during White Lotus win?
The Parks and Recreation alum, Aubrey Plaza, seemed upset onstage while the rest of the cast congratulated each other during SAG awards night. Here’s why!
Aubrey Plaza, an American actress, and comedian is doing the rounds on social media after the SAG awards ceremony, as she was caught furious onstage during the “White Lotus” win. Her reaction has left viewers perplexed over how angry she looked when “The White Lotus” co-stars were accepting the award for best ensemble in a drama series.
The 38-year-old was standing next to her fellow co-star ‘Jon Gries’ along with Meghann Fahy, Theo James, and Will Sharpe. It seemed like Jon Gries, who portrayed the role of Greg Hunt in the popular HBO series, had whispered something into her ear, possibly about a wardrobe malfunction as she promptly looked down and started adjusting her dress before concentrating on the speech given by Abraham. Surely, Aubrey was annoyed by something while onstage during the awards night. However, it’s still unclear whether she was irked due to Jon Gries’s suggestion, Abrahim’s speech, or something else.
The actors began to congratulate one another after receiving the award, but Aubrey kept on murmuring 'Jesus Christ,' which fans thought was a moment of wrath, though the reason for it is still ambiguous. She was one of the first actors to leave the stage after the great win, along with Sharpe, her on-screen husband.
‘White Lotus’ fans over Aubrey’s irked look
The ‘White Lotus’ actress’s reaction has left fans speechless and confused on social media. One user commented, 'What was she annoyed about?'. While another user commented, “'why is aubrey plaza acting weird at the sag awards?"”. A third person wrote, “soooo what is going on with Aubrey Plaza and the rest of the White Lotus cast? She looked like she haaaaated being up there and immediately ran off stage while everyone in the cast was congratulating and hugging each other #SAGAwards”.
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more