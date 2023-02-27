SAG Awards 2023: Why did Aubrey Plaza lose her cool during White Lotus win?

Aubrey Plaza, an American actress, and comedian is doing the rounds on social media after the SAG awards ceremony, as she was caught furious onstage during the “White Lotus” win. Her reaction has left viewers perplexed over how angry she looked when “The White Lotus” co-stars were accepting the award for best ensemble in a drama series.

The 38-year-old was standing next to her fellow co-star ‘Jon Gries’ along with Meghann Fahy, Theo James, and Will Sharpe. It seemed like Jon Gries, who portrayed the role of Greg Hunt in the popular HBO series, had whispered something into her ear, possibly about a wardrobe malfunction as she promptly looked down and started adjusting her dress before concentrating on the speech given by Abraham. Surely, Aubrey was annoyed by something while onstage during the awards night. However, it’s still unclear whether she was irked due to Jon Gries’s suggestion, Abrahim’s speech, or something else.