SAG Awards 2023: Why did Jamie Lee Curtis talk about being 'Nepo Baby'?
I totally get it! Jamie Lee made a 'nepo kid' joke during the SAG Awards intro. Read inside to know more.
Jamie Lee Curtis, an American actress and producer, addressed nepotism during 2023 SAG awards that took place on Feb 26. The award ceremony kicked off on Sunday with celebrities giving “I am an actor” speeches to introduce themselves. Curtis told the crowd that she first became a member of SAG at the age of 19 and had signed a 7-year contract with Universal Studios at that time. However, she got fired from that television show after a year. But Curtis admitted that it was the best thing that happened to her. She thanked for getting fired because if that would not have happened, then she would have never auditioned for “Halloween”. According to her, the incident changed her life for good.
Jamie, daughter of Hollywood stars, Tony Curtis and Janet Leign, called herself a “Nepo baby” in a jolly way during the awards night. She said, "I know you look at me and think nepo baby, and I totally get it! But the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old and this is just amazing”. Later at the awards night, the actor bagged the best female actor in supporting role award for her outstanding performance in “Everything Everywhere At Once”.
Fans reaction over Jamie Lee’s nepo baby comment
Though Jamie Lee received huge applause from her peers during her SAG award acceptance speech, fans are not pleased with the actor’s comment on nepotism during awards night.
One user wrote, “Listen man I like Jamie Lee Curtis fine but she should really, really shut up and stop whining about how anyone dares refer to her as a nepo baby. I have reached my ultimate limit with that bull****. It's insulting at this point," Another user commented, "Jamie Lee Curtis went 5 min without saying nepo baby challenge." The third person wrote, "The nepo baby thing really got to Jamie Lee Curtis huh." And a fourth one wrote "Jamie Lee Curtis, go 30 seconds without bringing up nepo-babies challenge."
