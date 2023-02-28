SAG Awards 2023: Why did Jamie Lee Curtis talk about being 'Nepo Baby'?

Jamie Lee Curtis, an American actress and producer, addressed nepotism during 2023 SAG awards that took place on Feb 26. The award ceremony kicked off on Sunday with celebrities giving “I am an actor” speeches to introduce themselves. Curtis told the crowd that she first became a member of SAG at the age of 19 and had signed a 7-year contract with Universal Studios at that time. However, she got fired from that television show after a year. But Curtis admitted that it was the best thing that happened to her. She thanked for getting fired because if that would not have happened, then she would have never auditioned for “Halloween”. According to her, the incident changed her life for good.

Jamie, daughter of Hollywood stars, Tony Curtis and Janet Leign, called herself a “Nepo baby” in a jolly way during the awards night. She said, "I know you look at me and think nepo baby, and I totally get it! But the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old and this is just amazing”. Later at the awards night, the actor bagged the best female actor in supporting role award for her outstanding performance in “Everything Everywhere At Once”.