SAG Awards 2023 Winners List: From Everything Everywhere All at Once to Top Gun: Maverick; here is winner list

The Screen Guild Awards honors the best acting performances of the year along with providing some insights on who is the front runner of the Oscars awards.

SAG Awards announced that the Stranger Things and Top Gun: Maverick had won the outstanding action performance by stunt ensemble in a television series and motion picture respectively before the televised ceremony. Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin are leading the nominations of SAG Awards 2023 with five nods to both.    

The 2023 SAG Awards 2023 ceremony will be held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. This will be streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m.  

Here is the full winners list of SAG 2023 Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Sam Elliott – 1883

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abott Elementary 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Stranger Things

SAG Awards

Where are the SAG Awards held 2023?
The Screen Actors Guild is currently announcing the winners of the 2023 SAG Awards, which are being held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Is SAG just for actors?
SAG-AFTRA is an American labor union which represents film and TV actors, singers, voice actors, influencers, models, journalists, DJ's, and other performers. SAG-AFTRA stands for the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.
How can I watch SAG 2023?
The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be streamed live on Netflix's YouTube page and their Facebook and Twitter accounts beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
