SAG Awards 2023 Winners List: From Everything Everywhere All at Once to Top Gun: Maverick; here is winner list

The Screen Guild Awards honors the best acting performances of the year along with providing some insights on who is the front runner of the Oscars awards.

SAG Awards announced that the Stranger Things and Top Gun: Maverick had won the outstanding action performance by stunt ensemble in a television series and motion picture respectively before the televised ceremony. Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin are leading the nominations of SAG Awards 2023 with five nods to both.