SAG Awards 2023 Winners List: From Everything Everywhere All at Once to Top Gun: Maverick; here is winner list

The Screen Guild Awards honors the best acting performances of the year along with providing some insights on who is the front runner of the Oscars awards.
SAG Awards announced that the Stranger Things and Top Gun: Maverick had won the outstanding action performance by stunt ensemble in a television series and motion picture respectively before the televised ceremony. Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin are leading the nominations of SAG Awards 2023 with five nods to both.
The 2023 SAG Awards 2023 ceremony will be held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. This will be streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m.
Here is the full winners list of SAG 2023 Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Sam Elliott – 1883
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abott Elementary
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
