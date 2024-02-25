SAG Awards 2024: Ali Wong Wins Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A TV Movie Or Related Series

Amidst the luminous galaxy of Hollywood's elite at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Ali Wong shone brightest, claiming the prestigious accolade for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series. Her triumph for the captivating role in Netflix's Beef not only showcased Wong's remarkable talent but also illuminated the dynamic evolution of storytelling in modern television. In a night pulsating with star power, Wong's victory stood as a testament to her prowess and the ever-changing narrative landscape of the industry.

Ali Wong wins outstanding performance for Beef at SAG 2024

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards witnessed an intense competition for outstanding performance by a female actor, culminating in a moment of triumph for Ali Wong. Her stellar portrayal in Netflix's Beef earned her the coveted prize, a recognition delivered by Issa Rae and Glen Powell. Graciously accepting the accolade, Wong commenced her speech by expressing gratitude to her colleagues on the acclaimed series, marking a poignant acknowledgment of collaborative excellence in the industry.

She said, “I have to of course thank Sonny [Lee] and Steven [Yeun] and Jake [Schreier] and the rest of the cast and crew of Beef. And I want to thank Netflix so much for all of your support throughout the years starting with my very first stand-up special, Baby Cobra, in 2016. And thank you for always believing in me and that I could do anything."

Wong continued as she expressed gratitude to her 83-years-old mother, “I want to thank my 83-year-old mother who's here tonight who's here in her pearls and her Tevas because she doesn't give a f---.” She concluded by giving a message to her mother adding, “I know it was really hard when I told you I want to do stand-up comedy and I hope you feel like it's all worked out."

Ali Wong’s role in Beef

In Netflix's limited series 'Beef,' Ali Wong skillfully navigates the complexities of her role as Amy Lau, blurring the lines between drama and comedy with finesse. Portraying Amy, an entrepreneur balancing a flourishing business on the verge of a lucrative acquisition and a loving family, Wong delves into a character teetering on the edge of success and chaos. However, when a chance road rage encounter with Steven Yeun's Danny Cho disrupts their lives, Wong's portrayal delves deeper, unraveling layers of vulnerability and resilience as their fates become inexorably intertwined, adding depth and nuance to the series' compelling narrative.

