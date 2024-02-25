SAG Awards 2024: Cillian Murphy Continues His Winning Streak, Clinches Male Actor In A Leading Role For Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy gets to take home the Male Actor in a Leading Role SAG Award for 2024. The actor who played the titular character in Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster Oppenheimer has been sweeping the category at every award ceremony this award season.

At the 2024 SAG Awards, Cillian Murphy bested Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.

Cillian Murphy reveals who coined the term ‘Oppenhomies’

Taking the 2024 SAG Awards stage tonight, Cillian Murphy but obviously thanked his Oppenheimer ensemble. This time, however, we found his thank you speech a bit more touching than the last few times. Cillian said of the Oppenheimer team, “They were the greatest group of actors I've ever had the pleasure of working with. I've never felt so looked after or cared by a group of actors.”

“Every day, just looking at your names on the call sheets made me brave guys,” he added.

In a nod to his fellow nominees in the category, Murphy said, “All the actors nominated alongside me, I am just bursting with admiration and respect for you all.”

As for the term Oppenhomies, which Cillian quoted in his BAFTAs acceptance speech this past week, the actor revealed that it was in fact Olivia Thirlby, the actress best known for the comedy-drama film Juno, who coined the term. Providing his two cents to the 37-year-old, Cillian said, “Olivia I think you should immediately trademark that and start merching the Sh– out of it because someone else will.”

Cillian Murphy looks back at his initial days — reminisces about his failed music career

In his acceptance speech at the 2024 SAG Awards, Cillian Murphy who has deservingly dominated this awards season also looked back at the days when the spotlight was not following him every step of the way.

After shouting out his wife and his boys in his speech, the Irish actor added, “28 years ago when I was trying to become an actor I was a failed musician and I felt extremely like an interloper.”

He continued, “But now, looking in the eyes of all of you guys, I know that I am part of something truly wonderful. So thank you so much.”

