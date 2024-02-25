Da'vine Joy Randolph has won the Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role. Randolph won the award for her portrayal of Mary Lamb in The Holdovers.

Da'vine Joy Randolph wins Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor

Da'vine Joy Randolph clinches the award against the big talents in the industry. The list of nominees was none other than Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, Penélope Cruz for Ferrari, and Jodie Foster for Nyad. In her acceptance speech, Randolph said, "I am beyond humbled and so incredibly grateful to be considered among you." She concluded with a message to everyone, "Your life can be changed in a day, keep going!"

The Holdovers is a heartwarming movie that mixes comedy and drama to show how people connect with each other. It's about a grumpy teacher, played by Paul Giamatti, who becomes friends with a troubled student during Christmas break at a prep school in New England.

In the movie, Da'vine plays a cook and a mom who is grieving, working at the Barton Academy and staying at the boarding school during the holidays. Acting alongside rising star Dominic Sessa and fellow nominee Paul Giamatti, Randolph gives an outstanding performance that has won her many awards this year.

During her speech at the Globes, the actress talked about how her character Mary has changed her life, saying, "you have made me feel seen in so many ways that I've never imagined, and I hope I've helped you all find your inner Mary. Because there's a little bit of her in all of us."

Advertisement

This is the first time the actress has been nominated for a SAG Award, after her win and the Golden Globes Award and BAFTA Award.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for all the latest updates on the SAG Awards.

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2024: Ali Wong Wins Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A TV Movie Or Related Series