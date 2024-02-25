SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer Wins Big Yet Again, Clinches Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture

At the 2024 SAG Awards that concluded on Saturday, February 24, Oppenheimer clinched the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Award by outperforming American Fiction, Barbie, The Color Purple, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Kenneth Branagh, the actor who played Danish physicist Niels Bohr in Oppenheimer accepted the award on the cast’s behalf.

Oppenheimer family celebrates Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture SAG win

Kenneth Branagh took the mic to deliver a well-stitched acceptance speech on behalf of the Oppenheimer team, who all stood behind him at the SAG Awards stage.

“Thank you. It's my honor to say a few words briefly on behalf of this incredible cast on stage and to the extended family of Oppenheimer, who can't be here," he began.

“So thank you so much, Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas. Thank you for the opportunity. Thank you for the respect. Thank you for the invitation to play a genuine part in making this scarily important film. Thank you to Donna Langley and Universal Pictures for believing us, believing in us, and in the film. Thank you Chuck Roven, Andy Thompson, and John Papsidera, thank you very much.”

Oppenheimer Cast gives a nod to SAG-AFTRA — Looks back at the period of 2023 strikes and the significant role of the SAG union during the time

In his acceptance speech on behalf of the Oppenheimer ensemble, Kenneth Branagh thanked the SAG-AFTRA union for standing behind and fighting for the members of the union. Referencing the 2023 Hollywood strikes, Branagh said, “And, of course, thank you SAG-AFTRA. Thank you for this. Thank you for fighting for us. Thank you to every SAG-AFTRA member whose support and whose sacrifice allows us to be standing here better than we were before.”

He continued, “When we were all last together, it was at the premiere of this film on July 14, last year when the strike was just about to begin. And led by our fearless leader, the great Cillian Murphy, we went from the red carpet and we didn't see the film that night. We happily went in the direction of solidarity with your good selves. So this is a full circle moment for us.”

Branagh wrapped up the speech by thanking Chris Nolan, the man behind the blockbuster hit which is now on the path to become the biggest film of last year. “We know how lucky we are. And we are grateful and we are humbled and we are proud not just to be in Mr. Nolan’s masterpiece, but proud to be in your company. Thank you so much.”

Oppenheimer, directed by Chirs Nolan with Cillian Murphy in the titular role hit the theaters on July 21 last year and went on to achieve both critical and commercial acclaim. Oppenheimer also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh in prominent roles.

