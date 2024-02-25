SAG Awards 2024: Steven Yeun Wins Outstanding Performance By Male Actor In A TV Movie Or Related Series For Beef

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are here, where stars gather to honor the year's top films and TV shows. Dressed to impress, they share stories of how they earned their SAG cards. In the midst of the excitement, Steven Yeun stands out, winning acclaim for his role in Beef. His victory adds to the night's jubilation, showcasing the talent and dedication of actors in bringing memorable performances to life on screen.

Steven Yeun wins Outstanding Performance for Beef

At the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the race for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series was intense, with Steven Yeun emerging victorious. Greta Lee and Troy Kotsur awarded the 40-year-old actor for his standout role in Beef. However, upon reaching the stage, Yeun realized he had mistakenly grabbed the wrong envelope, adding an unexpected twist to his moment of triumph.

While referencing to his fellow winner Pedro Pascal, Yeun said, “Oh, this is Pedro’s, I’m gonna keep this.”

He then continued to give his gratitude to his Beef cast adding, “I have to think first, Sonny [Lee], Ali [Wong], Jake [Schreier], thank you for going on this ride for building this thing. Thank you to Netflix, A24. Thank you to my lovely wife, Jo [Pak]. Thank you to my family. Thank you to my mom and my dad, who didn't say no hard enough to have me stop doing this.”

Advertisement

Yeun further said, "I was reminded outside about the first job that I had that got me my SAG card, and it was being in a vat of fake caramel wriggling around in a speedo for a Milky Way commercial. And honestly, I felt just as hyped to get that card then as I am to receive this here now. I'm very honored to be here in this room with all you. I'm very honored to be nominated with these incredible artists. I want to thank, finally, my incredible acting coach and dear friend Deb Aquila. Whenever we would work on something, I just be like, 'No, you don't get it.' It's like this specific Korean thing that I'm talking about. And God bless her. She was like, 'No, honey, that's what we all go through.' And that was so important to me. So thank you, Deb. I appreciate y'all. Thank you so much."

Yeun 2024 SAG awards nominees included Fellow Travelers' Matt Bomer, Fargo’s Jon Hamm, David Oyelowo from Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Tony Shalhoub of Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie.

ALSO READ: 6 movies-shows of Steven Yeun to add to your watchlist as actor wins his first Golden Globe; check out

Steven Yeun’s role in Beef

In Beef, Steven Yeun masterfully embodies the character of Danny Cho, a man grappling with simmering anger that erupts in a volatile road rage incident with Ali Wong's character, Amy Lau. As Danny's pent-up frustrations are unleashed, the aftermath of the event propels him into an unforeseen entanglement with Amy, their lives becoming inextricably linked. Yeun's portrayal delves deep into Danny's emotional complexities, navigating the tumultuous journey of a man wrestling with inner turmoil and external circumstances. His performance adds layers of depth and authenticity to the narrative, elevating Beef into a gripping exploration of human connection and consequence.

ALSO READ: Why is Steven Yeun skipping Marvel's Thunderbolts? Exploring why won't the star suit up for antihero film