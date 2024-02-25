SAG Awards 2024: Succession Wins Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series

At the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the stage was set for triumph as Succession concluded its four-season saga with a resounding victory. The acclaimed HBO series clinched the prestigious award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, marking a crowning achievement for the show's cast and crew. As the stars of Succession gathered onstage amidst a wave of applause, Alan Ruck, one of the leading figures of the ensemble, stepped forward to convey gratitude and pride on behalf of the entire team.

ALSO READ: Emmy Awards 2024: Jesse Armstrong Sweeps Four Wins for Writing Succession

Succession wins outstanding performance by an ensemble at SAG 2024

Closing its four-season run with a resounding victory, Succession clinched the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series award at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. In a nostalgic reunion, the stars of Breaking Bad convened to present the trophy, with Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, and others commemorating their own show's past win. As Gunn started spelling out "ensemble," citing "E" for "excitement," Odenkirk humorously interjected, refusing to partake in the cheesy tradition of spelling out each letter, amusingly injecting irreverence into the moment.

Alan Ruck, known for his role as Connor Roy on Succession, graciously accepted the award on behalf of his fellow cast members, reflecting on the significance of the moment. "One last hurrah, I think," Ruck remarked. He added, “I think right now you're looking at some of the luckiest people on the planet and some of the most grateful because not only did we get to all work on one of the best television shows, you know, maybe ever, we made friends for life. And I think the magic of Succession was that the writing was so fabulous. It inspired all of us to bring our A-game from the very beginning. And we got off on watching each other work, and we caught lightning in a bottle. Lucky, you know? So, now we're thrilled to be recognized by our peers."

Advertisement

He further said, “And so on behalf of Brian [Cox] and Snookie [aka Sarah Snook] and Jeremy [Strong], who can't be here, thank you to our fellow actors for giving us this award. Thanks to everybody at HBO. Casey, Franny, Nora, Frank, everybody for being so smart. Thanks to Francine Maisler for casting us and giving us this gift. Thanks to our lovely crew who could never do enough for us. Thanks to Mark Mylod and all our directors who guided us through all the nuances."

The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor concluded, “And mostly, thanks to Jesse Armstrong for having this idea. You know, and then for hiring the most glorious writers room and they just kept delivering the gold, so you honor us and we honor them. Thank you."

Succession finale recap

In the climactic finale of Succession, the demise of patriarch Logan Roy, portrayed by Brian Cox, shrouded the Roy dynasty in uncertainty. With the fate of Waystar Royco hanging in the balance, the series reached its zenith as Tom Wambsgans, played by Matthew Macfadyen, ascended to the helm as the new CEO. Amidst power struggles and familial strife, the narrative reached a gripping crescendo, leaving viewers captivated by the uncertain future of both the company and the Roy family.

The 2024 SAG Awards dazzled audiences as it aired live on Netflix on February 24th, commencing at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the prestigious Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Keiren Culkin Has Not Seen The Final Episode Of Succession; Here's WHY