SAG Awards 2024: Why Did Quinta Brunson Tell Sheryl Lee Ralph To Not 'Sing As Well' On Abbot Elementary?

Sheryl Lee Ralph revealed on the red carpets of the SAG Awards that Quinta Brunson had asked her “not to sing as well” while filming for Abbott Elementary. Brunson asked Lee Ralph to tone it down a little while recording, as it was sounding too much like Barbara Howard.

The actress has been a part of the show since it first premiered in 2021 and has won multiple awards for her role. However, the series missed its shot at the 30th edition of the SAG Awards, losing it to the series Bear.

What Did Quinta Brunson Say To Sheryl Lee Ralph?

Ralph confessed to the entertainment portal how Brunson stopped the actress from singing too well. She said, "This week, in the episode that's coming up, I sing,” she said to Quinta. "And when I recorded, at first, everyone was so excited and happy, and Quinta came back and she said, 'Well, now, it sounds like Barbara Howard is about ready to drop an album, so can you re-record it and not sing as well?'” She further added, "And I was like, wow, this is a challenge to me as an actor, to be the character and yet still be myself, and I love that we're able to love on each other and challenge each other that way in what we do every week.” Sheryl Lee Ralph’s voice had been nominated for the Tony Awards in 2021.

Did Sheryl Lee Ralph Say Yes To Collaboration With Sister’s Act 3?

Sherly Lee Ralph confirmed her presence in Sister’s Act 3. At the SAGs, Ralph revealed, "Well, listen, everybody thinks it has to be a linear story. I could come back to Sister Act 3 as a completely different woman. Maybe I'm now her best friend. One never knows. But would I do it? Hell yes!" The actress also shed some light on her relationships with the cast members of Abbott Elementary. She said, "The cast of Abbott Elementary, we actually get along. We actually have an understanding for each other as human beings and artists. We are living in entertainment heaven; things are going well for us and our show continues to rise."

The cast of Abbott Elementary won the Best Cast Ensemble Award in 2023.

