SAG Awards 2025: 2 Best and 2 Worst Moments Featuring Harrison Ford, Jean Smart and More

The Screen Actors Guild Awards isn’t just a ceremony that recognizes the best film, an actor, and other winners; it is also an event that brings forth a few good memories that either make us laugh or have the potential to be remembered for years.

Read on to learn the best and worst moments from the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which was held on February 23, 2025.

Best: Harrison Ford with his bread

When Jessica Willaims was telling her story, being in the audience of the ceremony, it was Harrison Ford who stole the show, bringing in a piece of bread in his mouth, sitting right behind her.

Worst: COVID takes over

Martin Short was the winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy for Only Murders in the Building. However, the actor was not present for the ceremony as he was sick with COVID. Similarly, when Jamie Lee Curtis announced Colin Farrell as the winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie category, she addressed him as the person who “gave me COVID at the Golden Globes."

Best: Jean Smart about her feud with Jamie Lee Curtis

Jean Smart was seen in her Deborah Vance character from Hack as she thought of preparing for the SAG Awards 2025. While practicing her monologue, the actress says, "It's an honor to be here with so many amazing actresses—and Jamie Lee Curtis."

Advertisement

However, she was stopped by Hannah Einbinder’s Ava, to which Smart reacted, "She knows what she did!"

While the feud was not disclosed, it was later learned that the letter Smart got was actually of her six years of unpaid union dues.

Worst: Nefltix’s sound issue brought up Jane Fonda

Netflix tried to host a live event, the Love Is Blind reunion, in the past. However, it couldn't happen due to the sound difficulties. Taking the stage at SAG Awards 2025, Jane Fonda-Lifetime Achievement Award winner stated, "What about the sound system? I'm gonna talk loud!" However, she was later interrupted by drilling noise and a prerecorded announcer's voice.

Moreover, a malfunctioning mic almost ruined Adam Brody and Kristen Bell’s Nobody Wants This bit.