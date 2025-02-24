SAG Awards 2025: 7 BTS Moments You Cannot Miss Featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, Selena Gomez and More

After a tiring year of giving out the best performances on screen and having worked on project after project, the Screen Actors Guild Awards gives highly acclaimed celebrities from the Hollywood film industry a time to feel stress-free.

While the aforementioned award ceremony came up with its winners, we have come forth with some memorable moments from behind the scenes of the 31st SAG Awards.

These are a few pictures from one of the most highly acclaimed events, where you can catch the actors having a great time.

Millie Bobby Brown gives out flying kisses

The Stagner Things actress was seen arriving at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. The two were seen entering the event with a broad smile on their faces as the Enola Holmes star gave out flying kisses.

Nick Blood and Sule Rimi

The two actors who share a famous series, The Day of the Jackal, Nick Blood and Sule Rimi, were seen posing together during the event at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

Selena Gomez poses with some legendary stars

While Selena Gomez was attending the award ceremony with her Emilia Pérez co-star, Zoe Saldana, she was seen posing with Sheryl Lee Ralph and Joely Fisher.

Interestingly, all of these stars in the picture happen to be actresses as well as dazzling singers.

Advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis shares a laugh

Jamie Lee Curtis was seen having a blessed time with the Canadian TV personality Jonathan Scott and his wife, Zooey Deschanel.

Adrian Brody and Colman Domingo

This has to be one of the best pictures of the night. The Brutalist star, Adrian Brody, and the actor from The Color Purple, Colman Domingo, were seen embracing each other while having an intriguing talk.

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez

Posing for a sweet moment were the costars from The Kissing Booth, Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez.

Keiran Culkin

The actor, who has always amused us and was recently seen alongside Jesse Eisenberg in A Real Pain, had an amazing response while looking into the camera. Check it out!