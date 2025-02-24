SAG Awards 2025: Anna Sawai Breaks Down in Tears After Winning Best Actress for Shōgun
Anna Sawai won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in Shōgun. As she took the stage, Sawai broke down in tears, calling it a bittersweet moment.
"Thank you so much. I'm very happy but also kind of sad because this is probably the last time I'm able to celebrate the work with you guys," she said, addressing her Shōgun co-stars. "I love you, the whole FX team."
Sawai played Toda Mariko, a complex and mysterious translator to Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), in the critically acclaimed historical drama set in 1600s Japan. Her win at the SAG Awards comes after recent victories at the Golden Globes and the Emmys, where she made history as the first woman of Asian descent to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
During her speech, Sawai reflected on the show's success. "Last year when this show came out, the only thing I wanted was for people to watch it. So this has been beyond my imagination. Thank you so much."
She won against a strong lineup, including Kathy Bates (Matlock), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), Allison Janney (The Diplomat), and Keri Russell (The Diplomat).
This was Sawai’s first SAG nomination, making her win even more remarkable. With Shōgun concluding after one season, her victory marks a fitting farewell to a project that has defined her career.
