SAG Awards 2025: Biggest Snubs, Surprising Losses for Anora, The Bear, and More

The 2025 SAG Awards delivered some surprising results, with several fan-favorite films and TV shows missing out on wins. While the ceremony honored some of the season’s top performances, a few expected winners walked away empty-handed.

Here are the biggest snubs from this year’s SAG Awards:

1. Anora and Mikey Madison shut out

Despite dominating other major awards shows, Anora failed to secure a single SAG Award. The film, directed by Sean Baker, had won at the Critics Choice, Producers Guild, Directors Guild, Writers Guild, and Independent Spirit Awards. Star Mikey Madison had also won at the BAFTAs and Spirit Awards.

Madison did get screen time, opening the show with a heartfelt speech in the SAG Awards' signature I’m an actor segment. She also presented film clips alongside co-stars Mark Eydelshteyn and Yura Borisov. However, neither Madison nor Borisov won their individual acting categories, and Anora lost best ensemble to Conclave.

2. The Bear goes home empty-handed

Despite being an awards-season favorite, The Bear did not win any of its four nominations. The hit series, starring Jeremy Allen White, had been expected to win best comedy ensemble. Instead, Only Murders in the Building took the prize, surprising many fans and critics.

Jason Segel, who stars in Shrinking, even joked to host Kristen Bell that The Bear “wins all of our awards” when it comes to comedy. However, this time, neither The Bear nor Shrinking won any awards at the SAGs.

Advertisement

3. Timothée Chalamet wins, Adrien Brody misses out

The best actor category saw a major shakeup when Timothée Chalamet won for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Many had expected Adrien Brody to continue his winning streak after securing best actor awards at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and BAFTAs for The Brutalist.

Both Chalamet and Brody are nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor, making this category one to watch closely in the coming weeks.

4. Hacks loses Best Comedy Ensemble again

For the third year in a row, Jean Smart won Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Hacks, yet the show’s ensemble cast was left empty-handed. Many believed Hacks had a strong chance of winning best comedy ensemble, but Only Murders in the Building took the prize as per Variety.

SAG voters may have leaned toward the Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short-led show after Hacks completed its third season. The result raised questions about whether Hacks will continue to be a top contender in future awards seasons.

Advertisement

5. Wicked fails to win any awards

Despite leading the nominations with five nods, Wicked did not take home a single award at the 2025 SAG Awards. The highly anticipated film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical was expected to make an impact, but it fell short in every category.

Given its strong presence in the nominations, many expected Wicked to win at least one award. However, it was completely shut out, raising questions about its chances at upcoming awards shows.

6. Stunt performers not given stage time

The SAG Awards' decision to present stunt awards on the red carpet rather than during the main show sparked disappointment. Stunt performers play a crucial role in film and TV, yet their recognition was limited to a brief mention before the broadcast.

While the SAG Awards aimed to keep the ceremony within two hours, some argued that adding 10 minutes to honor stunt performers on stage would have been a worthwhile adjustment.