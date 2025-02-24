SAG Awards 2025 Complete Winners List: Shogun's 4 Trophies, Kieran Culkin Finally Picking Up An Accolade For A Real Pain, And More

Read on to know the full list of winners who grabbed the prestigious SAG trophy during this year’s event. Check it out below.

This year’s SAG Awards ceremony, held on February 23, 2025, at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, was nothing short of an entertainer. Many fans surely must have rejoiced when their favorite actor or project won.

One thing is certain: this was not an easy competition for nominees, as many incredible ventures and performances by actors made it to the nominations list. In case you missed who grabbed the trophies during the event, check out the FULL list of the victories at the SAG Awards this year.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Demi Moore—The Substance: Winner

Pamela Anderson—The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo—Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón—Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison—Anora

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet—A Complete Unknown: Winner

Adrien Brody—The Brutalist

Daniel Craig—Queer

Colman Domingo—Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes—Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Conclave: Winner

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Zoe Saldaña— Emilia Pérez: Winner

Monica Barbaro—A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis—The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler—The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande—Wicked

Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

The Fall Guy: Winner

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin—A Real Pain: Winner

Jonathan Bailey—Wicked

Yura Borisov—Anora

Edward Norton— A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong—The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Shogun: Winner

Bridgerton

The Day of The Jackal

The Diplomat

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai—Shogun: Winner

Kathy Bates—Matlock

Nicola Coughlan—Bridgerton

Allison Janney—The Diplomat

Keri Russell—The Diplomat

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada—Shogun: Winner

Tadanobu Asano—Shogun

Jeff Bridges—The Old Man

Gary Oldman—Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne—The Day of The Jackal

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart—Hacks: Winner

Kristen Bell—Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson—Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas—The Bear

Ayo Edebiri—The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Martin Short—Only Murders in The Building: Winner

Adam Brody—Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson —A Man on The Inside

Harrison Ford—Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White—The Bear

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Only Murders in The Building: Winner

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Gunning—Baby Reindeer: Winner

Kathy Bates—The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett—Disclaimer

Jodie Foster— True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone—Under the Bridge

Cristin Milioti—The Penguin

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Shogun: Winner

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Colin Farrell—The Penguin: Winner

Javier Bardem—Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Richard Gadd—Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline—Disclaimer

Andrew Scott—Ripley

SAG Life Achievement Award

Jane Fonda: Recipient

