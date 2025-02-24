SAG Awards 2025 Complete Winners List: Shogun's 4 Trophies, Kieran Culkin Finally Picking Up An Accolade For A Real Pain, And More
Read on to know the full list of winners who grabbed the prestigious SAG trophy during this year’s event. Check it out below.
This year’s SAG Awards ceremony, held on February 23, 2025, at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, was nothing short of an entertainer. Many fans surely must have rejoiced when their favorite actor or project won.
One thing is certain: this was not an easy competition for nominees, as many incredible ventures and performances by actors made it to the nominations list. In case you missed who grabbed the trophies during the event, check out the FULL list of the victories at the SAG Awards this year.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Demi Moore—The Substance: Winner
Pamela Anderson—The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo—Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón—Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison—Anora
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet—A Complete Unknown: Winner
Adrien Brody—The Brutalist
Daniel Craig—Queer
Colman Domingo—Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes—Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Conclave: Winner
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Zoe Saldaña— Emilia Pérez: Winner
Monica Barbaro—A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis—The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler—The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande—Wicked
Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
The Fall Guy: Winner
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Kieran Culkin—A Real Pain: Winner
Jonathan Bailey—Wicked
Yura Borisov—Anora
Edward Norton— A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong—The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Shogun: Winner
Bridgerton
The Day of The Jackal
The Diplomat
Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Anna Sawai—Shogun: Winner
Kathy Bates—Matlock
Nicola Coughlan—Bridgerton
Allison Janney—The Diplomat
Keri Russell—The Diplomat
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Hiroyuki Sanada—Shogun: Winner
Tadanobu Asano—Shogun
Jeff Bridges—The Old Man
Gary Oldman—Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne—The Day of The Jackal
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart—Hacks: Winner
Kristen Bell—Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson—Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas—The Bear
Ayo Edebiri—The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Martin Short—Only Murders in The Building: Winner
Adam Brody—Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson —A Man on The Inside
Harrison Ford—Shrinking
Jeremy Allen White—The Bear
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Only Murders in The Building: Winner
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Shrinking
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jessica Gunning—Baby Reindeer: Winner
Kathy Bates—The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett—Disclaimer
Jodie Foster— True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone—Under the Bridge
Cristin Milioti—The Penguin
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Shogun: Winner
The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Colin Farrell—The Penguin: Winner
Javier Bardem—Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Richard Gadd—Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline—Disclaimer
Andrew Scott—Ripley
SAG Life Achievement Award
Jane Fonda: Recipient
SAG Awards 2025: Jean Smart Gets Named as Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Hacks