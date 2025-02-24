SAG Awards 2025: Colin Farrell Wins for The Penguin, Thanks All Actors For ‘Supporting’ in Emotional Speech

Colin Farrell earned another award for his ever-growing list of accolades when he took home the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series trophy on Sunday, February 23 at the SAG Awards 2025. The actor received this award for his role as Oswald "The Penguin" Cobblepot in Max's The Penguin.

In his acceptance speech, Farrell also paused to reflect on the group effort that acting entails, urging his fellow actors to help support each other within the industry. He gave a nod of respect to the contributions of the cast in The Penguin and thanked his two children, reading a moving message during his stay on stage.

"We're all supporting actors... we all support each other; that's what we do," said Farrell, adding, "We support the writers' vision, the directors' vision."

Before cracking a joke about the teleprompter asking him to 'shut up' because of the length of his emotional speech, Farrell said, "So many of you I grew up watching on television, film. So many I've worked with over the years and shared in the spirit of collaborative curiosity and all the stuff that we fail at doing and we succeed at doing, and none of it is ever quantifiable."

He added, "And that's the beautiful thing and the annoying thing about what we do—it's just unquantifiable; it's playtime. You don't get to fully grow up. You get to kind of keep the dream of a child alive, to try to figure out what it is to be human, and it's so much fun."

Farrell beat fellow nominees Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer, Kevin Kline for Disclaimer, and Andrew Scott for Ripley in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series category at the SAG Awards 2025.

The Penguin has been critically acclaimed and received numerous nominations and significant awards. For their efforts at the SAG Awards, the show earned three nominations, with only Colin Farrell claiming an award on the night. Farrell's achievement with the show extends a string of victories at high-profile award shows, such as the Golden Globe Awards, Critics' Choice Television Awards, and more.

The Penguin is currently streaming on Max.