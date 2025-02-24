SAG Awards 2025: Conclave Wins Outstanding Movie Ensemble; Ralph Fiennes Says, 'Recognize Supreme Importance...'

Conclave was one of the winners at the recently held SAG Awards 2025. The film starring Ralph Fiennes alongside a great cast was honored with the biggest award of the night, the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

During the event that was held on February 23, 2025, the lead star of Conclave, along with John Lithgow, Sergio Catellitto and Isabella Rossellini, took the stage when the drama was announced to be the winner.

The aforementioned cast could be seen shining at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles as they accepted their win. Meanwhile, Ralph Fiennes came forth with a few humorous lines stating that he, although not "elected" to speak, was "designated to" on behalf of "our conclave, our ensemble."

The actor from the James Bond movies then went on to thank the producer Tessa Ross and director Edward Berger, along with the Italian film crew, who helped to bring the outing to fruition.

Stating that the cast and crew were blessed with the efforts of Edward, whose “intelligence and perception and insight and care of us” worked as a gift for the ensemble.

"We've talked a lot and people have spoken so eloquently and movingly about community,” the actor stated on the stage of the SAG Awards, adding that we do “recognize the supreme importance of it in our work and in the world.”

Appreciating the other nominees and their efforts, the Maid in Manhattan actor concluded his words.

For those unaware, Conclave also stars Stanley Tucci along with Lucian Msamati and several fabulous actors. The film has been adapted from Robert Harris' hit novel; the papal drama imagines a series of twists in modern-day Vatican City.