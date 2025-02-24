SAG Awards 2025: Hiroyuki Sadana Becomes Best Actor For Shogun as He Hints Season 2 Developments; Deets
Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada Shine with Major Wins at SAG Awards
The Shōgun stars dominated the 2025 SAG Awards on Sunday night, with Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada taking home the top honors for Outstanding Performance by a Female and Male Actor in a Drama Series.
During her acceptance speech, an emotional Sawai reflected on the journey of Shōgun and its unexpected success. "Last year, when this show came out, the only thing I wanted was for people to watch it, so this has been beyond my imagination," she shared with the audience in Los Angeles.
Sanada, equally moved, expressed his gratitude and disbelief, stating, "I feel like I'm in a dream." He continued, "Thank you, SAG Awards. I'm Hiroyuki Sanada, actor. I'm so honored to be here with these amazing nominees."
In addition to his big win, Sanada gave fans an exciting update on Shōgun's much-anticipated second season. Speaking on the SAG Awards red carpet, the actor revealed that he has read "a few pages" of the new scripts and teased that the writers have a "great idea" for what's coming next. He hinted that fans should expect a "good surprise" when the new season unfolds.
While production details remain under wraps, Sanada noted that filming locations—including the possibility of shooting in Japan—are still being explored. "We are researching and finding the possibilities," he shared, leaving fans eager for more details.
The first season of Shōgun, FX’s epic historical drama, has been a massive success, earning critical acclaim and now, prestigious awards. With the show's writers finalizing their vision for Season 2, anticipation is at an all-time high. As Sanada and the cast prepare to return to set, audiences can look forward to another gripping chapter in this visually stunning and powerfully performed series.