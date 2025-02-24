SAG Awards 2025: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Colin Farrell 'Gave Her COVID' At 2023 Golden Globes; Know What Happened

At the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Jamie Lee Curtis humorously revealed that Colin Farrell had given her COVID at a previous event, as per Daily Mail.

Curtis took the stage in Los Angeles to present the award for Best Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series to Farrell for his role in HBO's The Penguin.

While announcing the winner, Curtis introduced Farrell as "the man who gave me COVID at the Golden Globes, Colin Farrell." The audience responded with laughter at the lighthearted remark.

Upon accepting the award, Farrell playfully admitted, "Guilty as charged," after hugging Curtis. He then added, "Brendan Gleeson f***ing gave it to me. So I was just spreading the love," referring to his Banshees of Inisherin co-star.

Jamie Lee Curtis herself was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola. She attended the event in a striking black gown adorned with feathers.

This isn't the first time Curtis has publicly discussed contracting COVID. In January 2023, after attending the Golden Globe Awards, she tested positive for the virus. She shared her diagnosis on social media, sharing her disappointment about missing upcoming events.

"Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues," Curtis wrote. "Life on life's terms. I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there, people."

The 2025 SAG Awards recognized numerous talents in the industry. Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, while Demi Moore received Best Female Actor for her role in The Substance. The ensemble cast of Conclave was honored with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

In the television categories, Shōgun emerged as a significant winner, securing four awards, including Best Male and Female Actor in a Drama Series. Colin Farrell's performance in The Penguin earned him the award for Best Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.