SAG Awards 2025: Jean Smart Garners Gets Named as Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Hacks

Jean Smart has added one more major win to the list of honors she has garnered and that is none other than the SAG Award trophy in the category for Best Female Actor for her work in the acclaimed comedy show, Hacks.

The actress sadly did not grace the event with her presence. Presenters Molly Shannon and Kumail Nanjiani made sure to mention the message after the veteran star won in the aforementioned category.

Shannon reportedly stated, “Unfortunately, Jean is shooting on location and can't be here tonight, but we accept this award on her behalf.”

When it came to other nominees who made it to the list, it also included Kristen Bell for her work in Nobody Wants This, Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, Liza Colon-Zayas for The Bear, and Quinta Brunson for Abbot Elementary.

This honor, which Smart won at the event held on February 23, 2025, at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, will surely take the show’s fans on cloud nine as it continues to impress them again and again.

The show also features Hannah Einbinder, Kaitlin Olson, Poppy Liu, Megan Stalter, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Lorenza Izzo, Mark Indelicato, Johnny Silbilly, and many more.