SAG Awards 2025: Jessica Gunning Completes Her Awards Sweep with Baby Reindeer Win

Jessica Gunning continues her winning streak with yet another accolade for her chilling performance in Baby Reindeer. At the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Gunning took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, triumphing over an impressive lineup of nominees, including Kathy Bates, Cate Blanchett, Jodie Foster, Lily Gladstone, and Cristin Milioti.

Accepting her award on February 23 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Gunning reflected on her early days in the industry. She recalled juggling an office job while pursuing acting and spoke about the "vision board" she once created, featuring stars she aspired to work with—ironically, some of whom she was now competing against for this very award.

"Cate Blanchett, Jodie Foster, and Kathy Bates were on that vision board," she shared. "To be listed among them today, as well as Lily and Cristin, whose performances absolutely floored me, means more to me than I can express."

Gunning went on to express gratitude to SAG-AFTRA and the Baby Reindeer team. "I will never, ever forget being part of Baby Reindeer or playing Martha. It means so much to me."

In Baby Reindeer, Gunning portrayed Martha Scott, a dangerously obsessive stalker fixated on comedian Richard Gadd’s character, in a series based on Gadd’s own harrowing real-life experience. Her gripping performance has earned widespread critical acclaim, previously securing her an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Critics Choice Award.

Her fellow nominees delivered equally standout performances. Kathy Bates was nominated for The Great Lillian Hall, Cate Blanchett for Disclaimer, Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country, Lily Gladstone for Under the Bridge, and Cristin Milioti for The Penguin. Each brought depth and intensity to their respective roles, making the category fiercely competitive.

With her SAG win, Gunning has completed a near-unprecedented sweep of the major television awards this season. "Honestly, genuinely, this means the world to me," she said in her acceptance speech. "Thank you so very, very much."

As Baby Reindeer continues to leave a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike, Gunning’s performance solidifies her place among the industry’s most formidable talents.