SAG Awards 2025: Kieran Culkin Takes Home Best Supporting Actor For A Real Pain; Calls Out Adrian Brody in Funny Speech

Keiran Culkin has added yet another prestigious trophy to his shelf as he won the SAG Award this year in the Best Supporting Actor category for his work in A Real Pain, which also starred Jesse Eisenberg. But his winning speech at the event was like a cherry on top.

The actor took the stage to receive the award and first expressed his gratitude to SAG-AFTRA for the trophy while joking that it was a “heavy award.” He took fellow nominee Adrien Brody’s name in the speech as well.

Culkin further quipped, “That's why they put the thing here, I guess, right? I don't think it's any way anyone can hold this for 45 seconds, which is the allotted time. Adrian Brody, 45 seconds."

He then mentioned that there wasn't any reason to “take that shot.” and expressed that he loved him, adding, “It's a joke. You take your time.”

Further in his speech, he made sure to state that winning the awards meant a lot to him. He also thanked Eisenberg for casting him in A Real Pain without auditioning him or watching any of his work prior to that.

The winner gave a shoutout to Eisenberg’s sister Hallie as well for suggesting his name to the Social Network actor. While trying to quickly wrap up his speech, he gave shoutouts to multiple people, including his wife. Culkin expressed his gratitude to his spouse, Jazz Charton.

As far as other people in the same category go, Culkin beat out Jonathan Bailey, who was nominated for his work in Wicked, Edward Norton for A Complete Unkown, Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, Yura Borisov for Anora and Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice.