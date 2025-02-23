SAG Awards 2025: Kristen Bell Hilariously Hints at Possible Wicked-Inspired Performance; Calls It ‘Most Important Thing’

The Wicked movie is making waves ahead of the 31st SAG Awards, earning five nominations, the most of any film this year.

The highly anticipated musical adaptation is up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role (Cynthia Erivo), female actor in a supporting role (Ariana Grande), male actor in a supporting role (Jonathan Bailey), cast in a motion picture, and stunt ensemble in a motion picture.

Kristen Bell, who is hosting the awards ceremony on February 23, has teased that the film might play a role in the night’s performances.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Bell joked about her connection to the film, saying, “It’s been a struggle not to make the whole thing about Wicked because I just think it’s been the most important film we’ve ever made. I say ‘we’ because even though I wasn’t really a part of it, I feel like I know some people involved, so I can say ‘we.’”

When asked if viewers could expect a big Wicked-themed musical number during the show, Bell responded playfully, “We shall see.” When pressed further about whether a fan could make money betting on such a performance, she replied, “You might, I don’t know. I’d put money on it if I were you.”

With Wicked’s strong presence at the awards and its passionate fan base, many viewers are eager to see if the ceremony will include a tribute to the musical.

Bell also revealed that Wicked is a big deal in her household. She and her two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, are major fans of the film. She said it’s the most important thing for three of them in the household of four.

Besides her hosting duties, Bell is also a nominee this year. She earned a nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor for her role in Netflix’s Nobody Wants This.

Her co-star, Adam Brody, is nominated in the male actor category. Bell is competing against Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), and Jean Smart (Hacks).