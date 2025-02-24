SAG Awards 2025: Lisa Ann Walter Says Elaine Hendrix Nearly Banned Her from Game Night; Here's What Happened

Lisa Ann Walter shared an anecdote regarding how her competitiveness almost led to a game-night exclusion from her long-time pal and former The Parent Trap co-star Elaine Hendrix.

At the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, as per People, Walter, 61, talked about how closely her personality mirrors her Abbott Elementary character Melissa Schemmenti, especially when it comes to competitiveness.

She said, "Personally, I'm extremely competitive. I used to play with my best friend Elaine Hendricks at her game night, and I got so bad that she told me I wouldn't be invited back unless I cooled it."

Walter confessed that she gets extremely competitive, remembering the time her seriousness at Hendrix's game night earned her a warning that she would not be invited back unless she toned down.

Lisa also said that she felt left out when she wasn't invited to a game night by musician Questlove, featuring Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson. Playfully telling her disappointment, Walter expressed her hope that she would get an invitation to future gatherings, touting her affection for being a winner.

"My feelings were very hurt. So if you're listening, Quinta, I need to be invited to the next one. You know I like to win. Come on!" she added.

Walter and Hendrix have been close friends ever since they were co-stars together in 1998's The Parent Trap. Walter has already referred to Hendrix as one of her closest friends and someone she greatly appreciates in her life.

Aside from their interactions during game nights, the two also tend to encourage each other in their relationships. Walter said that they would often go over possible matches on dating websites and share feedback with one another. They find many reasons for not pursuing these relationships but are still a source of support for each other.

Lisa Ann Walter also complimented Elaine Hendrix's striking looks, crediting her vegan diet as well as her genes.