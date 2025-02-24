SAG Awards 2025: Shōgun and The Fall Guy Win Stunt Ensemble Awards
Shōgun wins Best TV Stunt Ensemble for its epic samurai battles, while The Fall Guy takes Best Film Stunt Ensemble with its high-energy, action-packed sequences. READ
The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards have kicked off, with Shōgun and The Fall Guy taking home the first wins of the night in the stunt categories. FX and Hulu’s historical drama Shōgun won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series. The show, based on James Clavell’s novel, features intense battle sequences, sword fights, and large-scale action set pieces set in feudal Japan.
The series has been widely praised for its realistic action, blending traditional samurai combat with cinematic spectacle. The win adds to Shōgun’s strong presence at the awards, where it has five total nominations, including Best Ensemble in a Drama Series and individual acting nods for Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, and Anna Sawai.
On the film side, The Fall Guy won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. The Ryan Gosling-led action film, inspired by the 1980s TV series, celebrates the stunt industry with high-energy car chases, dangerous fight sequences, and death-defying jumps. The movie, which follows a washed-up stuntman pulled into a real-life conspiracy, has been praised for its thrilling practical stunts, many of which pay tribute to classic Hollywood action films.
Both Shōgun and The Fall Guy were favorites to win in their categories due to their heavy reliance on practical stunts and action choreography. Their victories highlight the importance of stunt performers in bringing dynamic storytelling to life.
With the ceremony still underway, more winners will be announced as the night progresses.
