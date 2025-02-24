SAG Awards 2025: Steve Martin Is Proud of His Only Murders in the Building Co-stars Amid Their Big Win: ‘I’m the Buddy of...’

Steve Martin is proud of his Only Murders in the Building co-stars, who took home the SAG Awards on the night of the ceremony. While the actor could not be present at the event, he took to his social media account to give an elated reaction to the cast members for their big wins.

The show was nominated in two categories: Best Ensemble in the Comedy Series and Best Male Actor in the Comedy Series, which was presented to Martin Short.

On his Instagram account, Martin shared a clip of the cast members coming together and saying they “still don’t believe” that they won at the ceremony.

In the caption alongside, the comedian also congratulated his friend Martin Short, as he wrote, “I’m the buddy of a winner! Congratulations to Martin Short for his Best Comedy Actor award, and thank you, SAG, for our comedy ensemble award!”

The series was nominated following its fourth season, hitting the screens in August 2024.

Short also showed his gratitude for the award he received at the ceremony despite not being able to attend the event after catching COVID. In his statement to People Magazine, the actor said, “The honor of being in Only Murders in the Building is the most spectacular compliment anyone could be given.”

He further added, “The honor of being awarded by your peers is even greater. Thank you so so much.”

Meanwhile, the award for the Best Ensemble in the comedy series was presented to the cast by Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield, having their own little New Girl reunion on the stage.

The Only Murders in the Building concluded season four on the streaming platform, and the episodes starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are available to watch on Hulu and Disney+.