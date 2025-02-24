SAG Awards 2025: Timothée Chalamet Can’t Believe He Won Best Actor for A Complete Unknown; 'GUNNA CELEBRATE TONIGHT'

Timothée Chalamet has once again impressed us with his acting skills, which helped him garner a massive global fanbase. His performance in the latest movie, A Complete Unknown, was celebrated by honoring him with the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Along with his fans, the winner also celebrated his victory by sharing a wholesome carousel post on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

In the post, he first included a picture of himself onstage delivering his acceptance speech. He then shared multiple behind-the-scenes pictures, giving us a sneak peek into how he celebrated his win. Of course, he made sure to pose alongside the eye-catching trophy. But that wasn’t all—his caption truly took the cake.

The Beautiful Boy star penned, “YEOOOOOOO I WON I CANT BELIEVE IT !!!!!!!” He further expressed his gratitude by writing, “THANK YOU TO MY PEERS FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART !!!!!!! ALL THE MEMBERS OF THE SCREEN ACTORS GUILD !!! GUNNA CELEBRATE TONIGHT THANK U THANK U THANK U !!!!!!!”

Many of his fans also reacted to his win by sharing wonderful comments under the post. One person wrote, “CONGRATS LIL TIMMY.” Another simply commented, “Deserved.”

Other actors nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role category alongside Chalamet were Adrien Brody for his work in The Brutalist, Daniel Craig for Queer, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, and Ralph Fiennes for his performance in Conclave.

For the unversed, this marked the 31st year of the prestigious award ceremony, which was held on February 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.