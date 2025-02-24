SAG Awards 2025: Timothée Chalamet Wins Best Actor For His Transformational Portrayal of Bob Dylan In A Complete Unknown

Timothée Chalamet has secured a major milestone in his career, winning his first Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Best Actor. His performance as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s biopic A Complete Unknown has earned him critical acclaim, and in his acceptance speech, he expressed his relentless pursuit of excellence in the craft.

Accepting the award, Chalamet passionately shared his ambitions, saying, “I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness. I want to be one of the greats.” He cited legendary actors such as Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando, and Viola Davis, as well as sports icons like Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps, as sources of inspiration.

Reflecting on his journey, Chalamet acknowledged the years of dedication he poured into portraying Dylan, calling it “the honor of a lifetime.” He credited his mother, a longtime member of Actors’ Equity, for shaping his passion for performance and expressed gratitude to his co-stars and collaborators for their commitment to the project.

At 29, Chalamet is now the youngest recipient of the SAG Best Actor award, surpassing the previous record held by Nicolas Cage, who won at 32 for Leaving Las Vegas (1995). He triumphed over fellow Oscar nominees Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), as well as Daniel Craig (Queer), who was notably snubbed at the Academy Awards.

This marks Chalamet’s first SAG win after three previous individual nominations for Call Me by Your Name (2017) and Beautiful Boy (2018). He has also been recognized in ensemble categories for Lady Bird (2017), Don’t Look Up (2021), A Complete Unknown, and Homeland (2013).

While the victory solidifies Chalamet’s standing in the awards race, its impact on the Oscars remains uncertain, as voting closed before the SAG results were announced. Nevertheless, his win marks a defining moment in his career, reinforcing his commitment to artistic excellence and his drive to leave a lasting legacy in Hollywood.