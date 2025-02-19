SAG Awards 2025: When and How to Watch on Netflix? Find Out About Presenters, Top Nominees and more

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards hosted by Kristen Bell will be available to stream on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. This year’s ceremony will honor some of the most watched and loved movies and TV series.

Celebrities will bring their fashion best at the event set to be held in Los Angeles. Like most quintessential Award ceremonies, you can expect glamorous appearances, iconic “I am an actor” speeches, and possibly some surprises at the event.

Bell, host of the night, recently delivered a massive hit for the streamer, the rom-com series Nobody Wants This which she leads opposite Adam Brody. The show follows an unlikely relationship between a rabbi named Noah (Bordy) and a hardcore atheist Joanne (Bell).

This isn’t the first time that the Frozen actress is the face of a believed television show. She previously starred in NBC’s critically acclaimed series The Good Place, which is marketed internationally as a Netflix original. So it’s only fitting for Bell to take over the SAG Awards stage as this year’s host.

In an interview with the streamer, the actress shared her excitement over the gig. “Thrilled to be hosting the SAG Awards again this year,” Bell, who previously hosted the ceremony in 2018, told Netflix. The Bad Moms actress felt “honored” to be asked back to host the ceremony.

She is excited to “share” the evening with her fellow actors and celebrate their craft and creativity.

Advertisement

Some of the presenters for the night are Matt Bomer, Ariana DeBose, Eugene Levy, Amy Poehler, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Paul Mescal, and others. Last year’s biggest blockbuster Wicked is among the top nominees in major categories including Actor and Actress in a Leading Role.

FX drama series Shōgun gives tough competition to Wicked with 5 nominations including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble. A Complete Unknown, The Fall Guy, Nobody Wants This, The Substance, and Emilia Pérez are some of the other SAG nominees.