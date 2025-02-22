SAG Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch This Year's Ceremony; Here's All You Need to Know
The 31st annual SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix, featuring a star-studded lineup of nominees, presenters, and honorees.
The 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are set to take place on Sunday, February 23, live from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. This highly anticipated event, hosted by Kristen Bell, will celebrate outstanding performances in film and television, with Netflix streaming the ceremony globally.
As the final major Hollywood guild event before the Academy Awards on March 2, the SAG Awards serve as a key predictor for Oscar success. This year, five Best Picture Oscar nominees—A Complete Unknown, Anora, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, and Wicked—are competing in SAG’s top category, Best Ensemble Cast.
Netflix, which secured streaming rights in 2023, will broadcast the ceremony live starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, along with a red carpet pre-show hosted by Lilly Singh and Sasheer Zamata at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
Leading the nominations, Wicked dominates the film categories with five nods, while Bridgerton, The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat, Shōgun, and Slow Horses vie for Best Drama Ensemble in TV. The Best Comedy Ensemble category features Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Shrinking.
Among the night’s major contenders are Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), while Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl) and Demi Moore (The Substance) are among the standout actress nominees. A total of six film and nine TV awards will be presented, with winners chosen by SAG-AFTRA’s 122,000 members.
Additionally, Hollywood legend Jane Fonda will be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award, presented by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
The star-studded list of presenters includes Ariana Grande, Ayo Edebiri, Cynthia Erivo, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Lily Gladstone, Michelle Yeoh, Timothée Chalamet, and many more.
With top-tier talent, highly anticipated winners, and a celebration of Jane Fonda’s legendary career, the 2025 SAG Awards promise to be an unmissable event. Tune in live on Netflix to catch all the action as Hollywood’s biggest stars take center stage.