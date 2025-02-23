SAG Awards 2025: Who Are the Presenters, Nominees, and Host of This Year’s Show? Find All DEETS Here
The SAG Awards are just a few hours away from raising the curtains. From presenters to the host and the nominees, here’s everything to know about the ceremony.
The Screen Actors Guild awards are soon to raise its curtains. With the ceremony being one of the most highly anticipated of the season, the presenters, host, and nominees have been announced.
Ahead of the event hitting the screens on Monday, the viewers will be looking forward to the red-carpet looks of the celebrities, the surprise meet-ups, and the camaraderie.
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by the Nobody Wants Us star Kristen Bell. She is the first official host of the event since Megan Mullally took over the stage in 2019. Apart from stepping up on the stage, the actress has also been nominated for her role of Joanne in her latest Netflix series.
The list of the presenters has also been announced ahead of the ceremony, which will go live on Monday. Some legends stepping up to hand over the awards include Harrison Ford, Gillian Anderson, Edward Norton, and Jodie Foster.
Other celebrities that made it to the presenters’ list are Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Bowen Yang, Lisa Kudrow, Molly Shannon, Zooey Deschanel, Lily Gladstone, Colman Domingo, and Timothée Chalamet.
Meanwhile, have a look at the nominees for the night below:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Daniel Craig (Queer)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Mikey Madison (Anora)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shōgun
Slow Horses
The SAG Awards will stream on Monday, February 24.
