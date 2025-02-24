SAG Awards 2025: Why Did Karla Sofía Gascón Skip Show While Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez Represented Emilia Pérez?

While the stars of Emilia Pérez, Zoe Saldana, and Selena Gomez attended the recently held SAG Awards 2025, Karla Sofía Gascón skipped another such big event. This comes after the actress had avoided attending several awards shows lately after her past offensive social media posts sparked controversy.

During the February 23, 2025 event, Zoe Saldaña and Gomez appeared for the event in Los Angeles, presenting their movie that had been nominated within several categories.

Returning to the topic, Gascon, even though she had been nominated in many awards ceremonies, has not made an appearance in any of the recently held shows. This comes after a journalist reported that the actress had written posts on social media criticizing Muslim culture, George Floyd, as well as diversity at the Academy Awards in the past.

Well, even though she had apologized for the matter a number of times, the actress decided to stay away from going public. This move has been addressed as a "self-destructive approach" by the director of Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard.

Taking to Instagram, Gascón posted on February 6: “I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself."

Gascon also added that she hopes her silence will let the film be appreciated.

For those unaware, the Avatar actress was nominated in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role category, with Gascón being nominated in the leading role category. Meanwhile, the movie's cast is nominated at the SAG Awards for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.



