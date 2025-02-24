SAG Awards 2025: Zoe Saldaña Delivers Emotional Winning Speech Hinting at Emilia Pérez Drama Behind the Scenes
Zoe Saldaña wins big at SAG Awards 2025, addressing Emilia Pérez controversy and celebrating inclusivity and artistic freedom. READ
Zoe Saldaña took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in Emilia Pérez. The win cements her as the frontrunner for the Academy Award, as she has already claimed Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and BAFTA wins this season.
During her speech, Saldaña reflected on her journey in the industry and praised SAG-AFTRA for creating a space where actors can be themselves without fear of judgment. “I got my first SAG card in 1998. I didn’t even know what SAG was,” she said. “I’m proud to be in a union that allows me to be who I am. I’ve never been questioned where I come from or judged for how I speak or what my pronouns are.”
Saldaña’s win comes amid controversy surrounding her Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón, who has been absent from the awards circuit due to backlash over past offensive social media posts. Saldaña previously addressed the issue, expressing sadness over the situation but reaffirming the film’s message of inclusivity and love.
In Emilia Pérez, Saldaña plays Rita, a lawyer caught in a whirlwind of crime and transformation. Her powerful performance has earned widespread acclaim, making her the second Latina to win this category after Ariana DeBose in West Side Story.
With the Oscars just days away on March 2, Saldaña remains a strong contender. Whether she wins or not, her SAG victory is a testament to her talent and the impact of Emilia Pérez in pushing boundaries in Hollywood.
SAG Awards 2025: Shōgun and The Fall Guy Win Stunt Ensemble Awards