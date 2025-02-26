SAG Awards: Andrew Scott Recalls Passing a 'Grisly' Kidney Stone Beside Fleabag Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge; ‘It Sends You…’

Medical emergencies can occur at any moment. One such incident was experienced by Andrew Scott in the year 2020. The actor who has charmed us with his talents being portrayed on screen through the characters including James Moriarty in Sherlock and in Specter as Max Denigh, experienced severe pain of kidney stone back in the day.

Recently, opening up about the old “grisly’ experience during the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the star reflected on how he dealt with it.

Talking to Variety, on the red carpet of the aforementioned awards ceremony on Sunday, Andrew Scott stated that he was sitting beside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Laura Dern had won the accolade for the best supporting actress. While all amongst the audience were standing, he added, "I don't know if anyone has ever experienced having a kidney stone before, but it sends you; the pain is so immediate."

He then even expressed that by the time the actress from Jurassic Park had finished her acceptance speech, Andrew Scott was feeling the pain so much that he could have ripped off his tux.

Scott then detailed that although it was a terrifying moment, it wasn't something new for him. Andrew Scott had passed a kidney stone before.

When asked where the pain was exactly, Scott mentioned, "People don't need to know about that. It was grisly." Recalling the event, Scott mentioned that his co-star Waller-Bridge was continually running water to him while he was trying to deal with the health issue.

Later, Scott was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. Meanwhile, his condition was not divulged and was kept away from other attendees.

In 2020, Scott was nominated for Fleabag, and this year the actor made it to the nominees again for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for the Netflix series Ripley.