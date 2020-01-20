SAG Awards: Joaquin Phoenix remembers his 'favorite actor' Heath Ledger in heartfelt speech; Read FULL speech

SAG Awards 2020 took place this weekend and Joaquin Phoenix took home the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Joker. The actor remembered Heath Ledger, who played Joker in The Dark Knight.

Joaquin Phoenix won the SAG Awards 2020 for his role in Joker. The actor took home the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the Todd Philips directorial. The actor walked up the stage to accept his award. During his acceptance speech, he lauded his fellow nominees and remembered his "favourite actor" Heath Ledger. The actor turned Joker an iconic villainous Joker in The Dark Knight. "I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger,” Phoenix said.

