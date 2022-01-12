SAG Nominations 2022: House of Gucci and Power of the Dog lead in film category; See full list here

The nominees for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which celebrate some of the year's top acting performances in television and movies, were revealed on Wednesday. The House of Gucci was nominated for the group's highest award, best movie cast. It will go up against Belfast, CODA, King Richard, and Don't Look Up for the title. The SAG Awards, which are voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union, will be presented on February 27 in Los Angeles.

As per Variety, the nominations were revealed on Instagram Live on Wednesday by stars Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson. However, in the television category, "Succession," a boardroom drama about the family behind a media empire, and "Ted Lasso," a feel-good soccer comedy, received the most nominations, each with five. "Mare of Easttown," "The Morning Show," and the internet sensation "Squid Game" each received four nominations.

Meanwhile, The SAG Awards are returning to an in-person event after going virtual last year due to the pandemic, albeit this year's ceremony will take place in the vast Santa Monica Barker Hangar and will follow COVID safety measures. The performance has been staged at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles since 1997. Interestingly, Helen Mirren will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at this year's SAG Awards.

Check out the full list below:

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Sandra Oh, "The Chair"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"The Morning Show"

"Squid Game"

"Succession"

"Yellowstone"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"The Great"

"Hacks"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

"Cobra Kai"

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

"Loki"

"Mare of Easttown"

"Squid Game"

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"

Cate Blanchett, "Nightmare Alley"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"House of Gucci"

"King Richard"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Black Widow"

"Dune"

"The Matrix Resurrections"

"No Time to Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

