'Sagittarius tingz right now so bad': Nicki Minaj talks about Taylor Swift and her rocking the Billboard scene

Nicki Minaj sent fans into wild guesses and imaginations, in a recent Twitter exchange as she mentioned Taylor Swift. The rap icon and the pop sensation, both with an impressive track record on the Billboard Hot 100, seem to be brewing up something exciting. As of August 26, 2023, Drake holds the crown with a whopping 298 chart entries, while Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj follow closely with 137 and 132 entries, respectively.

It's Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj's world and we are living in it!

The mystery brewed up its roots when Nicki Minaj recently posted a cryptic tweet that read, "Fighting the urge to say Sagittarius tingz right now so bad.” This happened as she discussed her and Taylor Swift's distinction as the only two women to have over 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart:

This cryptic post has totally set fans' imaginations running wild! The rumor mill is working overtime, with everyone playfully guessing what could be in the works. One super exciting idea that fans can't stop chattering about is a fun remix of Bad Blood, featuring the one and only Nicki Minaj.

What has fans even more astonished is the idea of a hug between the two artists. The notion of a collaboration seemed distant in the past due to their competitive histories. However, times have changed, and the music industry is no stranger to surprises.

Sagittarius boss ladies mode: ON

Revisiting 2020, Taylor Swift made waves when her album Folklore shattered records, breaking Nicki Minaj's previous record for the most Hot 100 hits among women. In an unexpected twist, despite their competitive endeavors, Nicki Minaj publicly supported Taylor Swift. On Instagram, she graciously congratulated Taylor for breaking the tie between them.

Jumping to the present, both of these artists are absolutely killing it on the Billboard charts. Nicki Minaj just couldn't contain her excitement, and she hopped onto the virtual stages of social media to spread her joy far and wide. Additionally, she cheekily embraced their Sagittarius vibes as well and made everyone's day.

With the excitement building, fans are left eagerly hanging in suspense, hoping for any kind of confirmation about this potential collaboration between these two incredible artists!

