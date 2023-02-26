Sally Field to be honored with SAG Lifetime Achievement Award; Says she ‘was not trying to prove’ herself
The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on February 26, 8 p.m. ET/PT. Sally Field talks about her acting career ahead of her special honour.
Sally Field will be honoured with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award tomorrow at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Field cemented her place in showbiz by the time she was 28. After all, she had already led three sitcoms by then. However, her potential came into full display in the 1976 made-for-television film Sybil, for which she even earned an Emmy. Sally Field went on to bag Oscars for her performance as the lead actress in the 1979 movie Norma Rae and the 1984 film Places in the Heart. She also earned a nod in the supporting actress category for her role in the 2012 movie Lincoln. Field has also featured in quite a few roles on Television, especially her guest role on ER, and her lead performance in Brothers & Sisters.
After such a prolific career, it is only fitting that Field, 76, is recognized and celebrated for her years in theatre, film, and television, with her SAG Lifetime Achievement Award tomorrow. However, in a recent conversation, she revealed that she was not trying to prove anything.
Sally Field on proving herself as an actor
Talking to the Hollywood Reporter, Sally Field said that she discovered the stage when she was 12 years old and felt alive there. “I wasn’t trying to prove myself. I learned early on, when I was 12 years old and found a stage in the seventh grade, that was my language with myself. I was only half alive if I couldn’t get there and hear my own voice in my head. I was always looking to get to that place where I felt alive,” she shared. “The more complicated roles I can get to, the more pieces of myself I could find.” The actress also added that growing up in a working-class show business family taught her that showbiz is ‘not glamorous. “It’s not fun, it’s not easy. And chances are, you’re going to have to struggle,” Field articulated.
