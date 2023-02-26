Sally Field to be honored with SAG Lifetime Achievement Award; Says she ‘was not trying to prove’ herself

Sally Field will be honoured with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award tomorrow at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Field cemented her place in showbiz by the time she was 28. After all, she had already led three sitcoms by then. However, her potential came into full display in the 1976 made-for-television film Sybil, for which she even earned an Emmy. Sally Field went on to bag Oscars for her performance as the lead actress in the 1979 movie Norma Rae and the 1984 film Places in the Heart. She also earned a nod in the supporting actress category for her role in the 2012 movie Lincoln. Field has also featured in quite a few roles on Television, especially her guest role on ER, and her lead performance in Brothers & Sisters.

After such a prolific career, it is only fitting that Field, 76, is recognized and celebrated for her years in theatre, film, and television, with her SAG Lifetime Achievement Award tomorrow. However, in a recent conversation, she revealed that she was not trying to prove anything.