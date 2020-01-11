Salma Hayek on The Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie: I’m really impressed with her as a mother

Talking about her The Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek said that she is impressed with her as a mother. Read on to know more.

In a recent interview, Salma Hayek gushed about working with Angelina Jolie on Marvel’s upcoming film The Eternals and said she is impressed with her as a mother. Angelina shares 6 children with ex-husband Brad Pitt -- Shiloh (13), Pax (16), Zahara (14), and twins Vivienne and Knox (11), his eldest son Maddox (18). Recently during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Hayek praised her co-star opened up about her experience of working with Jolie, and in addition to her co-star’s acting skills, the actress also praised her as a mother.

“Something happened, and we work really well together as actresses. She’s incredibly talented, and I’ve learned to discover a lot about her because she’s not just out there, she’s kind of private. I am really impressed with her as a mother, especially,” she said on the show. While she was talking about the actress, Tiffany Haddish, who joined the Hayek on the show, interrupted and mentioned that she wants to cook for Jolie. “Let her know that I’d like to cook a meal for her? I met her before, and I said, ‘We should hang out.’ I would love to cook for her” Haddish said.

Meanwhile, Angelina was recently spotted spending some quality time with her children. She was seen outside a movie studio in Universal City with her son Pax, a day after skipping the 2020 Golden Globes. Earlier the same day, the actress was seen walking her family’s dog and was joined by her daughter Vivienne. The Oscar winner kick-started her year taking her daughters, Zahara, to meet Ethiopia's first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde. The group discusses various significant issues, including Ethiopian culture and history, education and sanitary pad solutions to help girls continue their schooling, People reported.

